Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.88. 56,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $164.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

