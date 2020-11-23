Andra AP fonden Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average is $264.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

