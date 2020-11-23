Andra AP fonden Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $523.63. The company had a trading volume of 173,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $540.84 and its 200 day moving average is $448.18. The company has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

