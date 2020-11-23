Andra AP fonden Sells 3,800 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,551. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

