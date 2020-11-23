Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,960 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $5,932,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 68,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of TSM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719,602. The company has a market cap of $494.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

