Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,990 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,010,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,921. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

