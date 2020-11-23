Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.78. 68,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.79. The company has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 521,751 shares of company stock worth $165,787,386. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.