Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 252.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $8.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.86. 4,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,762. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.90 and its 200 day moving average is $365.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

