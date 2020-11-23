Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,309 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.81. 3,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,718. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $180.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

