Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

