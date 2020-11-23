Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 757,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,603 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 195,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 619,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,603,000 after acquiring an additional 192,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,505. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

