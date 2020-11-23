Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $462,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $3,279,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 241,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 113,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $142.98. 45,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.62. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

