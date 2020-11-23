Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,472. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.81. The company has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.