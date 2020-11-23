Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $164.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

