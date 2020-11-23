Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 53,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.