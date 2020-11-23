Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 29,284 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $$21.97 during trading hours on Monday. 97,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,743. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

