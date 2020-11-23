Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,087 shares of company stock worth $141,920,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.17.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,507. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $234.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

