Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.39. 95,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,157. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

