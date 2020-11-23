Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, reaching $206.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

