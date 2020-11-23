Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,618. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

