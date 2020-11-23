AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AU. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.10.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.