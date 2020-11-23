Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,259 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 142,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,773. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $78.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

