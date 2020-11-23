Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of RCUS opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

