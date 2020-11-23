Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $1,175,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

