Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $33,421.27 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 110.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,054,126 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

