Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. 5,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $424.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

