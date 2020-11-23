Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) SVP Sells $137,356.00 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,388,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AROW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

