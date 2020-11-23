Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARWR. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

