Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

