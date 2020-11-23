ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.98. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $23,734,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,217.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,714 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after buying an additional 1,346,977 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ASGN by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,222,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,677,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,725,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,894,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

