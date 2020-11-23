AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,091 ($105.71) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,266.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,480.22.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

