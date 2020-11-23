Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 2931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

ATRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 1,338,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

