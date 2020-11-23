Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Atlas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCO opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

