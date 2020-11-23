Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

AMIVF opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.