AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 913,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,494.0 days.

AOCIF opened at $21.91 on Monday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

AOCIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

