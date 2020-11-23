Autodesk’s (ADSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $295.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.13.

Autodesk stock opened at $254.89 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $276.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

