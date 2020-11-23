AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

AXGN stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $580.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.64.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock worth $1,610,321. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

