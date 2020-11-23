Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Northland Securities currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYRSF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

OTCMKTS:AYRSF opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Ayr Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

About Ayr Strategies

There is no company description available for AYR Strategies Inc

