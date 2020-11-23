AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AZZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AZZ presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NYSE AZZ opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. AZZ has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

