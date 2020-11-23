B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189,223 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.24% of B2Gold worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,478 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in B2Gold by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 883,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in B2Gold by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,716,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,525,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,814 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.57 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

