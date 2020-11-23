Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 4636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

