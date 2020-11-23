Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Banano has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $168,342.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00080841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00164022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.70 or 0.01006958 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00191775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,490,521 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,472,049 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.