Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BMDPY stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.