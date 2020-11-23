Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,735,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556,583 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,567,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,400 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,372 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 87.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 133.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.56. 274,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,821,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

