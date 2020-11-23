Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 1,328.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMA opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.08 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 37.61%. Research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

