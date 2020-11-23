Bancor Price Reaches $1.11 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $96.54 million and approximately $59.07 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00006070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 86,892,156 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.