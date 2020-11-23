Bank of America Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $51.71 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

