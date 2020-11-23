Barclays Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $44.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.51. 43,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in L Brands by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

