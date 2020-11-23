Barclays Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $135.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,904. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

