Barclays Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $550.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Barclays from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $523.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $540.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.18. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.